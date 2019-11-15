|
Michael Earl Bryan
Visalia - Michael Earl Bryan, 65, of Visalia, California passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Lindsay, California with his sister Susan at his side. He was in the thoughts and prayers of all his family and loved ones. He will be remembered. He will be missed.
Michael was born to Norman and Norma Bryan of Visalia, California on September 21, 1954 in Hanford, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Norma Bryan and his brother Keith Bryan.
Mike is survived by his ex-wife Dianne Bryan; three children, Tara Bryan Burner, Andrew (Stephanie) Bryan, and Matthew (Janet) Bryan; two grandchildren, Henry Bryan and Joseph Bryan; sister, Susan (Steve) Welch.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Visalia First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. Locust Street in Visalia, CA.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Visalia First Presbyterian Church, 210 Center, Visalia, CA 93291
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel. 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019