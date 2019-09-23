|
Michael Ervin McCann
Visalia - Michael Ervin McCann passed away at his home in Visalia, California on September 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gail McCann; son Zane McCann and wife Monika of Paso Robles with grandchildren Elora and Max; daughter Misha Russell and husband Chris of Paso Robles with granddaughter Abigail; and youngest son, Jarron McCann.
Born in Tacoma, Washington, Mike lived in both Washington and Anchorage, Alaska. Mike settled in California in his early twenties. Mike found the love of his life and married Gail in 1972. They lived in San Jose, Ca briefly before moving to Fresno, Ca, where they lived for 15 years. They moved to Visalia, CA in 1989 where they spent 30 years working and raising their family. Although he held many jobs early on, his lifelong career and second family was with Proteus, Inc. where he worked for 34 years, retiring in 2016 as the CEO.
Mike was a person who loved people and always had a fantastic story to share. His legacy was his passion for life, his family, and his willingness to help anyone who ever needed an encouraging word, a few dollars, a bus ticket, a job, or mentoring.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, 4 - 7 pm, Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia. A celebration of life will be held on October 5th from 2 to 4 pm at the Visalia Marriott.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 23, 2019