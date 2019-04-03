Michael Gabriel Arroyo



Tulare - Michael Gabriel Arroyo was born on March 8, 1977, In Los Angeles, California, and passed away on March 23, 2019 in Visalia, California. Michael moved to Dinuba, California when he was legally adopted by Fredrick and Mary Ann Arroyo. He was welcomed by his new family in time to celebrate his 2nd Birthday. Michael grew up in Dinuba, where he was a member of the Dinuba High School Marching Band. He was a drum major and was a part of the drumline. During high school he was also a part of the Sacramento Freelancers Drum and Bugle Corps. Michael graduated from Dinuba High School in 1995. He then went on to March for the Fresno State Marching Band and Drumline. His passion for drumming continued into his adult life where he played with many different bands and talented musicians.Michael moved to Tulare, California and met his wife Kristy (nee Casper) on his 24th birthday. He attended a college night at Bethel Assembly Church and met a young lady with whom he started a family. Michael and Kristy Arroyo were married on June 7, 2003. Their love and support for each other was shown through their two children: daughter Jordyn age 16 and son Caleb age 11. Mike is survived by his father Rick Arroyo, mother-in-law Marjorie Casper, and his four sisters Kimberly Arroyo (Alfredo Martinez), Evelyn Rodriguez (Juan Rodriguez), Angie Alva (Felipe Alva), and Priscilla Arroyo. "Mikie" is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Arroyo. A Celebration of Michael's life will be Friday, April 5 at 11am at The Living Christ Church, 2516 N. M St Tulare, California. A luncheon will follow. A concert to celebrate Michael's life and his life-long passion for music will be held on April 11 at The Cellar Door, 101 West Main St, Visalia. Doors open at 5pm. Concert 6-9 pm.