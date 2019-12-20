|
|
Michael Garcia
Michael Garcia was born December 4th, 1949 in Tulare,California. His parents were Joe J. Garcia and Mary R. Garcia he had three sisters Linda, Ruthie, and Joyce, and also three brothers Tony, George, and Jimmy. He went to Tulare Western High School where he excelled in both basketball and football. He graduated in June 1968 and joined the Marines in July. He had basic training at Camp Pendleton and was then shipped out to Vietnam in January. He was stationed in Quang Tri, Vietnam. He was assigned to Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines, 4th Marine Division. He was promoted to Lance Corporal and his service medals include a Purple Heart, Heroism, Battle Field Commission and Combat Action Ribbon, among numerous others. After returning home from Vietnam he worked for 25 years with the post office. He had three sons: Paul, Christopher, and Mark, he had one daughter: Marissa, and three step daughters: Teri, Whitney, and Michelle. Mike loved spending time with his family, and one of his favorite past times was having big parties in his backyard with all his friends and family. Mike was the life of the party. He was a very kind and giving man. If he wasn't spending time with his friends and family he was giving back to the community. He co-founded the Central Valley Vietnam Veterans, and started the City of Tulare Veterans Day Parade, proceeds of which benefit Toys for Tots, Christmas toys for Foster Kids, Camp Sunshine Dreams for the Leukemia Foundation and the Autism Foundation. He went on to be Board Vice President of A Combat Veteran's Hope, where he continued to give back to the community. Mike lived 70 long years and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 13th, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 28th at Salser & Dillard in Visalia, and a Military send off as well as celebration of life will follow at the Tulare Memorial Building.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019