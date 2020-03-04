|
Michael John Johs
Visalia - Michael John Johs 76, was born in Zeeland, North Dakota to Frank and Agnes Johs on May 22nd 1943. Michael passed away on February 24, 2020 in Visalia CA he resided for the past 45 years. He was raised in Bismarck, ND spending summers on his Grandfathers Farm. Known to his sisters as "Mikey" and the "Little Prince", he enlisted in the Navy in 1960 at 17 and served aboard the USS Hancock. Returning home from Sea Duty in Vietnam four years later he married his High-School Sweetheart, Maribea Hydeman. They had son Steve in 1966 and Daughter Cynthia in 1969.
Mike inherited his ethics and talent for hard work and self-sufficiency from his parents who came from humble and courageous German immigrants. He was a talented Horseman "Cowboy" and thought nothing of bringing his favorite Horse Cheney, into the house to see what was going on. Of course, his wife Maribea would throw them both out into the backyard! He was a man who was good at anything he tried and his motto was "well, you just need to figure it out" and then he would. His other love was crafting beautiful and intricate woodworks.
Mike was very recognizable when seen driving around in one of his Jaguar's, and he was always dressed and groomed to look his very best. He made almost daily stops at his favorite place in town, the Green Olive Pub, where he has his own reserved barstool, parking spot, and everyone knew his name. Mike was generous, often times too much and he would give away his last dollar to someone in need.
He is survived by his Son, Steven Johs and Daughter, Cynthia Johs-Jacques. His Grandsons are Nick Miller, Connor Marshall, Michael Johs and E.J. Jacques. His eldest Sister Viola Tetzloff passed away in 2006, but has three living Sisters; Georgie Bauer, Evelyn Fischer and Debbie Schmitkey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 6 at 11:00 AM at the Veterans Memorial Building. The address is 609 W. Center Ave. Visalia CA. 93291. Flowers will only be accepted between 8:00am and 10:00am, on March 6 at this address.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020