Michael Lawrence Silicato
Tulare - Michael Lawrence Silicato was born December 21, 1955 to Leonard and Carolyn Silicato in Linwood, California. The family moved to Visalia in the early 70's where Michael attended junior high and went on to graduate from Mt. Whitney High School in 1973. He always had an avid love of music starting with Mr. Hershey at Mt. Whitney and later formed a band called "Timberline". They played a variety of music all over Tulare and Kings Counties. Michael was a member of the Tulare Missionary Baptist church for several years where he sang in the choir; was Baptist Training Course Leader and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a true Bible scholar and always looked forward to having discussions with anyone who would listen. Michael was a salesman for the majority of his adult life, last selling floor covering for The Carpet Shoppe in Tulare. Michael is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy "Darst" Silicato; his daughter Patricia Ann Silva (husband Luis Silva); the apple of his eye, grandson Matthew Silva; his son Leonard Lawrence Silicato II, and his only brother, Danny Silicato. He leaves behind numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by this parents, Leonard and Carolyn Silicato. Michael went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. In lieu of funeral services to honor Michael, please donate to the . Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020