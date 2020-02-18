|
|
Michael Lee Sanchez
Fresno - Michael (Mike) Lee Sanchez, 68, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, Ca. surrounded by his loved ones following a short illness.
Mike was born on August 22, 1951, in Santa Cruz, CA. He was the son of Alphonse Sanchez and Barbra Jean Whitworth.
At an early age, Mike was raised by his loving grandparents, Ted and Nellie Sanchez, and his aunt, Carol Chavez. Mike resided there until the passing of his grandparents. He then started a new life in Fresno, living in the Celeste Home where he made many friends and experienced many great adventures.
During his time at the Celeste Home, Mike would look forward to visits from his family members from Farmersville and Campbell and enjoyed outings with them.
Michael led a very rich and fulfilling life with a loving and supportive family. The world may have perceived him as developmentally disabled, but he never let anything stop him. Growing up, he loved skateboarding, swimming, riding his mini-bike, and even driving his grandfather's tractor while disking the walnut orchard. Mike's favorite hobbies were collecting movies and listening to music, especially the Beatles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alphonse Sanchez, grandparents Ted and Nellie Sanchez, and brother Ted Sanchez.
He is survived by his brother, Danny Sanchez, aunt Anita Campos, uncle and aunt Gilbert and Carmen Sanchez, aunt and uncle Carol and Ray Chavez, cousins Rebecca Campos, David Campos, Melinda Ramos, Deanna Chavez, Carmen Frank, nieces Jenny Sanchez, Rosie Bennet, nephew Ricky Sanchez, and numerous cousins and friends.
Mike had a special place in his heart for the friends and family who cared for him at the Celeste Home.
A viewing will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel with a Rosary prayed at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 21st at St. Mary's Catholic Church followed by burial at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020