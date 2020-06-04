Michael Robert Clark
Playa Del Rey - Michael Robert Clark, Playa Del Rey, CA entered heaven on May 28, 2020, at age 38- after a long struggle with autoimmune disease. He was born in 1982, in Tulare, California to Ron Clark and Lee Ann Clark. He attended school there- Garden, Cherry Avenue, and Tulare Western High School Class of 2000- where he was involved in student government, mock trial, and the golf team. He graduated from UC Riverside in 2004, attended Whittier Law School, and worked for a law firm for a couple of years. He also enjoyed being a waiter at restaurants (with cute girls and well-tipping clientele) around Newport Beach. A chance encounter with a producer led to employment as a production assistant for the popular television game show Wheel of Fortune at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City. There, he advanced to Clearance Coordinator- where his law background proved beneficial. And in time, his creative talents led to an additional position writing their online puzzles. He truly loved his job, and was able to work until his last day on earth at "Wheel" (12) years, despite several hospitalizations and continuous doctors' appointments. Thanks so much to Karen Griffith and the "Wheel family" for their care and understanding. Almost 20 years of autoimmune hepatitis left Mike with severe liver disease. That, and an astounding regimen of various daily medications, led to a number of confounding health complications and very close calls. His team of doctors at UCLA, family, and friends pulled him through several critical times over the years. Special thanks to his primary care doctor Anjani Mattai for her exceptional care and attention. Although he was on the liver transplant list, he was never sick enough (or well enough during crises) to receive one. Considering the hand he was dealt, we are grateful for the limited time Michael was here. A friendly, fun-loving guy with an awesome sense of humor, Michael enjoyed spending time with friends, family and fraternity brothers; sushi, golf, snowboarding, sushi, poker, movies, sushi, art, Asian culture, sushi, and listening to Howard Stern... and sushi. He is survived by his parents Lee Ann Clark, Corcoran; Ron & Robyn Clark, Visalia; grandparents Bob & Doe Clark, Tulare and Lenore Paredes, Corcoran; sister Jaci Clark, and brothers Daniel Smith, and Derek and Brandon Walker. He joins his brother Christopher and grandfather Daniel Paredes in heaven. A private service will be held, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Liver Foundation, American Autoimmune & Related Diseases Association, or the charity of your choice.
Playa Del Rey - Michael Robert Clark, Playa Del Rey, CA entered heaven on May 28, 2020, at age 38- after a long struggle with autoimmune disease. He was born in 1982, in Tulare, California to Ron Clark and Lee Ann Clark. He attended school there- Garden, Cherry Avenue, and Tulare Western High School Class of 2000- where he was involved in student government, mock trial, and the golf team. He graduated from UC Riverside in 2004, attended Whittier Law School, and worked for a law firm for a couple of years. He also enjoyed being a waiter at restaurants (with cute girls and well-tipping clientele) around Newport Beach. A chance encounter with a producer led to employment as a production assistant for the popular television game show Wheel of Fortune at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City. There, he advanced to Clearance Coordinator- where his law background proved beneficial. And in time, his creative talents led to an additional position writing their online puzzles. He truly loved his job, and was able to work until his last day on earth at "Wheel" (12) years, despite several hospitalizations and continuous doctors' appointments. Thanks so much to Karen Griffith and the "Wheel family" for their care and understanding. Almost 20 years of autoimmune hepatitis left Mike with severe liver disease. That, and an astounding regimen of various daily medications, led to a number of confounding health complications and very close calls. His team of doctors at UCLA, family, and friends pulled him through several critical times over the years. Special thanks to his primary care doctor Anjani Mattai for her exceptional care and attention. Although he was on the liver transplant list, he was never sick enough (or well enough during crises) to receive one. Considering the hand he was dealt, we are grateful for the limited time Michael was here. A friendly, fun-loving guy with an awesome sense of humor, Michael enjoyed spending time with friends, family and fraternity brothers; sushi, golf, snowboarding, sushi, poker, movies, sushi, art, Asian culture, sushi, and listening to Howard Stern... and sushi. He is survived by his parents Lee Ann Clark, Corcoran; Ron & Robyn Clark, Visalia; grandparents Bob & Doe Clark, Tulare and Lenore Paredes, Corcoran; sister Jaci Clark, and brothers Daniel Smith, and Derek and Brandon Walker. He joins his brother Christopher and grandfather Daniel Paredes in heaven. A private service will be held, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Liver Foundation, American Autoimmune & Related Diseases Association, or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.