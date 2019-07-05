|
|
Michele Teague-Ribeiro
Visalia - Michele Teague-Ribeiro
1967-2019
Michele Teague Ribeiro was born May 27th, 1967, in Exeter, CA, to Sammy and Brenda Teague. She grew up in the Exeter and Farmersville area, graduating from Exeter High School in 1985. After high school, Michele became a Certified Nurses Assistant and provided care for many elderly people with her gentle spirit.
In 1986 she met Brent Ribeiro of Visalia and in 1987 they married. They soon welcomed daughter Brittany Ribeiro and two years later another daughter, Megan, both of Visalia. Michele stayed home raising her girls and continued her care of the elderly by caring for aging family members including Evo and Hap Schlaich of Visalia, grandparents of her husband and the former Glen Schlaich. Michele's greatest gift was compassion. She was a servant to many but particularly skilled with the elderly.
In her free time, Michele enjoyed trips to Morro Bay and to the Sierra's with her family. The family attended Faith Community Church in Visalia. In 2016 and 2018, Michele was blessed with the joys of her life, her grandchildren Everett and Emily. Even during cancer treatment, she always found the energy for a game of chase or hide and seek, just to hear them giggle.
Michele is survived by her mother, Brenda Teague-Baker of Exeter and husband Ed Baker. She is also survived by her husband of 33 years, Brent Ribeiro, daughters Brittany Ribeiro and Megan Ribeiro-Kersey,, son in law David Kersey, grandchildren Everett and Emily Kersey, brother Michael Teague and wife Kim of Idaho, and nieces Brandie and Cassie. In addition, Michele leaves behind many loving in laws, nieces and nephews from the Ribeiro and Sandlin families of Visalia and Tulare.
She was preceded in death by her father Sammy Teague and brother in law Mark Ribeiro.
Michele's battle with cancer ended and she entered glory on Thursday, June 27 at 5:50am at Kaweah Delta Hospital. Her memorial service will be held on July 6th at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia at 10:00 a.m.
Michele will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother and grand-mom. She will be greatly missed.
Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 5, 2019