Michelle Lee



(Hash) Brooks



Michelle Lee Brooks (Hash), age 51, passed away on October 5th, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1969, in Visalia CA to Alvin and Linda Hash. She graduated from Golden West High School in 1987 and worked for many years at Curry Copy in Visalia. On January 9, 1999 she married Loren Brooks, and shortly thereafter they started their family (Luke, Jackson, Calvin, and Meghan). Michelle LOVED to play softball! No matter what position she played she always excelled and she effortlessly provided words of encouragement to all with whom she played. Her sense of humor combined with a no-nonsense attitude made for a fierce and life-long friend, and she had many. Her smile was contagious and her playful banter was always entertaining. She is survived by her husband, Loren Brooks of Exeter; sons Luke, Jackson, Calvin; daughter, Meghan; mother Linda Hash of Visalia; sister, Denise Dickson of Littleton, CO; brothers, Chris, Mark & Dean Hash of Visalia and many nieces & nephews.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store