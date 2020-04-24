Services
1960 - 2020
Mike Mayes Obituary
Mike Mayes

Tulare - Mike was born March 27, 1960 in Modesto, CA to Marvin & Pat Mayes. Mike attended Oak Valley School and Tulare Western. His passions were football & flat track motor cross. Mike was a 1st and 2nd place trophy winner. Mike started working at an early age with his father in the septic tank business, eventually becoming a cement finisher. He was a hard worker, outgoing and a family man. Mike and his lifelong love LaDawn, built a truck together & furthered their education to carry on the family business of his late father. During Mike's yearlong battle with lung cancer, he stayed humble and full of hope. With family surrounding him, Mike went to be with the Lord on April 11th. Mike is survived by his mother, wife, 9 children, 5 sisters 2 brothers numerous grandkids, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020
