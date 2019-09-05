|
Mildred Lenora Lucas
Visalia - On July 2, 2019 Mildred Lenora Lucas became an Angel in Heaven, she was already one on Earth. She was born September 28, 1927 to Catherine and Jacob Humann at home, which was a farm in South Dakota. Millie was the youngest of ten children that lived to become adults. She survived the Great Depression and pneumonia as an infant to become a shining example of the Greatest Generation. Her education was in a one room school house and ended at the eighth grade, but she became a life-long learner. Millie was on-her-own since age 15, at age eighteen she moved to California to live with her Sister Hilda Frey in Woodlake, CA. Shortly after, she met John Lucas who was recently discharged from serving in the Army Air Corps during WWII in Japan and the Philippines.
It was love at first sight and they were married April 17, 1947 at Grace Lutheran Church in Visalia, CA. They had two children, John Jr.(Jack), and Rhonda. Millie and John loved the outdoors, and shared this as a family, there were many camping trips in the mountains and Pacific coast. She was a great cook and made all the old German recipes.
Millie faced several steep challenges in her life, handling every one of them with seemingly endless inner strength and grace. She lived with love, joy, humility, honesty and a warm sense of humor. Millie had a personal relationship with Jesus, and always said her strength came from the Lord.
Millie was a hard worker throughout her life. She packed oranges, plums, peaches and grapes for many years and later went to work at K-Mart. She retired from K-Mart after 26+ years at age 70. Millie and John also owned a tire shop in Woodlake. Millie was a talented seamstress. She crocheted beautiful table cloths and doilies using intricate patterns and delicate threads. Millie also enjoyed crocheting "Hats For Hope" for people with cancer. She also enjoyed doing embroidery work. All of her needle work was flawless. Millie volunteered at the Ivanhoe Senior Center and Sister Ursula's kitchen through the years
Millie's life centered around church and family. She was the Mother everyone wished they had; kind, loving, patient and faithful. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Visalia since she was 18. At times she taught Sunday School, vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and enjoyed Fellowship with her many friends of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML).
Millie's sweet smile and gentle kindness are missed by all who loved her. Millie was preceded in death by her Husband John, Son Jack, and all of her Brothers and Sisters. She is survived by her daughter Rhonda and husband Tom Rodgers from Grass Valley, CA. and favorite Niece Sharon Garza in Victoria Texas, and by her many longtime friends at Grace Lutheran Church.
Millie was laid to rest to be with her Heavenly Father at a private service in Woodlake, CA. In attendance were beloved family and friends singing her favorite hymns. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Grace Christian School in Visalia.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 5, 2019