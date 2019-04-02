|
|
Mildred Ruth Davis
Hanford - Mildred Ruth Davis, 84, of Dinuba, passed away on March 26, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to parents William Osborn Smith and Velma Loma Proctor on October 28, 1934 in Lamar, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her younger brother Troy Emmitt Smith. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1952. She was married to Vernon Lee Davis, who passed away on October 1, 1996. She was the Business Manager for the Cutler-Orosi Unified School District for 29 years. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She loved to garden and take care of her yard. She loved to exercise and be active. She loved her church, her family, her friends and her pets. She was kind and caring. She was beautiful!
Mildred is survived by her daughters Cynthia Gonzales of Hanford, California and Kelly Davis of Lemoore, California, her grandchildren Brent and Jessica Sarver, Matthew and Brandi Davis, Evan and Betty Gonzales, and Gavin Davis, her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services for Mildred Davis will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Cutler, California at 11:00 a.m. 12926 School Ave., Cutler, California, 93615.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 2, 2019