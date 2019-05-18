Minna Antoinette Standley



Visalia - Minna Antoinette Standley, age 86 of Visalia, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Visalia, California.



Minna ( also known as "Toni") was born in Altadena, California to John Meyer and Elizabeth Louise Shoup Meyer. She was raised and educated in Ivanhoe, California. Minna moved to Arkansas in 1976 and returned to Visalia in the early 1990's. She attended Radiant Church in Visalia. Minna is most known for working in various day care centers in the Visalia area. She especially loved to spend time with her family. Her hobbies included watching Raider football and old western movies.



Minna was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Standley and her daughter Linda Carmichael in 2017.



Minna is survived by her son, Robert Bartlett of Visalia, CA; her sister Loree Rowell of Lebanon, MO; six grandchildren Danny Bartlett, Rebecca Bartlett, Meranda Halliday, Jim Stailey, Sandi Barnes and Peggy Stephens as well as several grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12 Noon at Amigo Row of Radiant Church, 514 E. Main St., Visalia, California.



