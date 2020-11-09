Misty Martinez
Tulare - Misty Martinez, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and cousin left to be with the Lord on Sunday November 1, 2020. Misty was born on June 2, 1978 in Tulare, CA. She was a lifelong Tulare resident and attended city schools and a graduate of Tulare Union High School. Misty was a gentle, caring, and fun-loving person who enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and her dogs. She had such an appreciation for life and always lived in the moment. Her smile was infectious, and she embodied a passion to serve others. She had such a huge impact on so many cousins, nieces, and nephews; always showering them with love, kindness, and appreciation. Misty was loved by many and will be deeply missed. She was a selfless person and her memory will forever be in our hearts. Misty is now resting in peace with her beloved son Jayden; who has been waiting for his mother in heaven.
Misty is survived by her grandmother /mother, Esther Rodriguez of Tulare, CA. Her Siblings: Stephanie McGrew (spouse Dolores), niece Sabrina Quintanilla of Rowlett, TX and nephew Kenneth Reini II of Colorado Springs, CO. Ruben Martinez (spouse Audrey) of Reno, NV. Christopher Martinez (spouse Sara) of Visalia, CA. Nieces: Victoria, Alyssa, and Natalie. Nephew: Christopher Jr. Aunts and Uncles: Vivian & Mike Pimentel (preceded in death), Adrian Rodriguez, Evelyn Rodriguez, Robert Villa (preceded in death), Teresa Chavez, Alicia Anderson (spouse David), Anthony Lerma & Lydia Guerrero (spouse Joe.) Cousins: Mikey (spouse Yvonne), Mark (spouse Lulu) & Lindsey (spouse Ray) Pimentel, Gabriel Rodriguez, Robert Villa Jr. & Florinda (spouse Ray) Hernandez, Amanda & Adriana Chavez, Larissa Barnes, Anthony, Breanna, Andrew, Megan & Adam Lerma, Kelsey & Joey Guerrero. Great Cousins: Little Mark, Sophia, Darian, Brian, Adrian, Jared, Ashia, Avery, Aeris, Jett, Andrew Jr., Declan, Kersean, Marlee, Sieanna, Jacob, Estrella, and Violet.
Though she is gone from this earth, Misty's spirit and legacy will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel on: Date: Thursday 11/12/20, Time: 1:30pm - 2:30pm, Address: 132 W Kern Ave - Tulare, Ca 93274
Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.plfuneral.com