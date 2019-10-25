|
Mitchell N. Vidak Jr.
Visalia - Mitchell Nicholas Vidak, 83 (2 weeks before his 84th birthday) passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019 in Visalia, CA.
Mitchell was born November 6, 1935 in Dinuba, CA . His parents were Mitchell (Mike) and Frances Vidak. His first school was Columbine Elementary, just north of Delano. He transferred to Orosi Schools in the 7th grade, where he met his future bride, Donna Jean Frey.
After graduation from Orosi High, Mitch attended Reedley College, then joined the United States Army in 1955. While stationed in Bamberg Germany, Mitch became part of the Army Military Honor Guard and the Army Special Police Unit. Mitch was very impressive in his Honor Guard Uniform, and earned numerous metals for his "expert rifle ranking" skills.
After his 2 year tour in the Army, he joined the Tulare County Sheriff Office, beginning as the Tipton Resident Deputy. He climbed on through the ranks, retiring after 30 plus years as a Tulare County Sheriff's Captain.
The 2 Special Girls in his life were his wife of 60 years, Donna and his precious daughter Cindy (1962-2000).
Mitchell and Donna enjoyed traveling in their retirement years.
Mitchell is survived by his wife Donna, Cindy's husband Bradd Haley, his brother Jim Vidak and wife Bobbie. Mitchell was blessed to enjoy a large group of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews plus many cousins.
Mitch will be missed by family and friends and remembered for his unique laugh, kind heart, clever wit, and love of the outdoors.
A memorial tribute may be offerred by loging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019