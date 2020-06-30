Mollie Ellen Morrison



Visalia - Mollie Ellen Morrison, 93, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 in Visalia, California. She was the eldest of four children born to Jacob and Marian (Clarke) Bare on the family farm in Traver, CA on October 12, 1926. She attended grades 1 through 8 at Traver School and graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1944. She attended College of the Sequoias for one year before going to work as a dispatcher for the Visalia Police Department in 1945. She married Bruce Hardcastle in 1957 and they divorced in 1963. She retired from the Visalia Police Department in 1967 when she married Leo Morrison. In 1972, she went to work part-time at the Visalia Municipal Court and retired again in 1988. In 1994, she did volunteer work at the Tulare County Courthouse minding the Information Booth in the lobby for approximately 20 years and would have been a familiar face to many people.



Mollie was an active member of the Women of the Moose for many years as well as being an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed cooking, baking pies, cake decorating, flower arranging, sewing and gardening.



Mollie was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Marian Bare, her husband, Leo J. Morrison and her sister, Wilma Henry. She is survived by her sister, Edna Hunt of Mason City, Nebraska; her brother, James "Bud" Bare of Dinuba; her step-children, Scott Morrison of San Luis Obispo and Jan Morrison of Visalia; her step-grandchildren, Ron Morrison (Katherine) of Visalia and Scott E. Morrison of Visalia; along with many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. A brief graveside service will be held at the Visalia Cemetery at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. There will be no seating or canopy. Wearing masks and social distancing of 6 feet will be required,



A post-pandemic memorial service will be held at a later date.









