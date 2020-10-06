Moses "Moises" H. Guevara



Fresno - Moses "Moises" H. Guevara was born on September 3, 1925 to Jose and Juanita Guevara in Mesilla, New Mexico. The family moved to Mendota, California in 1935. From a young age, he proved himself to be a very intelligent and hard worker . At age 18 , he enlisted in the Army . He was deployed to Fort Bragg in North Carolina where he did his basic training. He then went on to the Philippines. He was proud to serve in the war. However, it was still a very powerful reminder of how fragile life was during those times. He lost his older brother, Antonio H. Guevara, in WWII. Antonio was his hero and he worshipped his brother for the rest of his life. Moses received several distinctions during his Army Enlistment: the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Army of Occupation Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He made it back home to Mendota. He would meet his future wife, Lydia, as she worked as a waitress in her family's restaurant. They were married on February 14, 1954 in Mendota. They moved to Tulare, California, where they owned a small grocery store. Our dad was very religious and our parents were devoted parishioners at St. Rita's Church in Tulare. Their four children, Larry, Ed, Patti, and Chris, were all raised in Tulare.



Moses worked for Tri-Ex Corporation in Visalia, California, for over 30 years manufacturing towers. Upon his retirement in 1990, he finally could enjoy some time off! He loved tinkering in his garage, always had a joke ready for you, and was a master at playing his favorite card game, Shanghai. He became involved in the Amvets Color Guard and was a proud member of Amvets Post # 56.



In 2014, Moses and Lydia were among the first residents to live in the newly opened California Veteran's home in Fresno. The facility was everything our father envisioned for our Military Veterans. We thank them immensely for the care bestowed upon our parents. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Juanita Guevara, brothers Antonio Guevara and the Rev. Miguel Guevara, his loving wife of 65 years, Lydia C. Guevara, and his son-in-law, Rick C. Rose.



He is survived by his children, Larry Guevara and his wife Jane of Ferndale, Washington, Ed Guevara and his wife Cindy of Turlock, Patti Guevara Rose of Fresno, and Chris Guevara of Fresno. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters, Esther Ruiz, Connie Guevara, Dora Martinez, Mary Reyes and his brothers, Jerry, Gilbert, Benny, Richard and Tony Guevara.



An outside Funeral Service will be held on Monday October, 12th at 10:00 a.m. St. Rita's Church, 954 S. "O" Street, Tulare, Calif.



Please wear masks. Thank you. Burial will be on Tuesday October 13th, at the San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, Calif. Due to Covid guidelines, gravesite services for immediate family only. He was an extraordinary man and he lived a good life. We will miss you, Dad. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









