Mozart Lozano
Visalia - A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son, Mozart Lozano, 63 of Visalia California, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
Mozart was born to Abraham Lozano and Lydia Castillo on January 28, 1957, in Fresno, California. He is the third oldest of nine children. Mozart grew up in Mexico and attended High School in Escuela Preparatoria Benemerito de las Americas, later transferring to, and graduating from, Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, Texas. He was a decorated athlete who excelled in Track and Field, including one of 30 athletes who represented Mexico while throwing discus at the Inaugural Central American Athletic Championships in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Later participating in the 1975 Pan American Games in Mexico City, awarded with medals and other awards while traveling extensively to represent Mexico, and then, Long Beach City College.
Mozart, a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, served a two-year mission at age 19 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he taught and helped others. This instilled in him a habit and tradition of service to God by uncompromisingly putting others first throughout his life. Mozart was a dedicated and devoted single father to three children for many years, supporting his family by working as a Correctional Officer for the California Department of Corrections at both Corcoran and Chowchilla State Prisons, a career that lasted 29 years.
After years of dedication to his three children, he found love and an eternal companion in Elsa Rojas. They married March 10, 2001, in the Fresno California Temple. Mozart and Elsa were blessed with two children.
Mozart enjoyed writing, art, visiting museums, camping, exploring, spending time with his family, and serving others. His greatest joys were his family and his testimony of God and the gospel. Those who knew Mozart would describe him as a gentle spiritual giant, large in stature but with a big heart and a million-dollar smile. Others recognized him for his nobility, integrity, honesty, kindness, hard work, and love of God. Mozart lit up any room with his jokes and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lydia Castillo, survived by his father Abraham Lozano, and in-laws Celia Pineda Sanchez and Sergio Rojas Espinosa. Mozart leaves behind his dedicated and adoring eternal companion Elsa, his five children, Mozart (Lily), Malinali (Matthew), Socrates (Anna), Sergio, Benjamin, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way, nine siblings, Irazema, Sabino, Luz Maria, Abraham, Evaristo, Cuauhtemoc, Ulises, and Lydia, as well as numerous loving extended family members.
The closed casket viewing will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., in Visalia. All invited to pay respects a mask is required. Private Funeral Services will be held for invited family on Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:00 AM due to current restrictions but will be streamed via Salser & Dillard's website for anyone who would like to join. Graveside services will be held 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM Friday, July 10, 2020, at Visalia District Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia. All who would like to join us are invited. Mask and social distancing required.
Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
[salseranddillard.com
].