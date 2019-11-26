|
Nadine Briseño
Tulare - Nadine Briseño, 73 entered heavens gates on November 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was a lifelongresident of Tulare, California. Nadine was born on December 21, 1945 to Eliseo and Aurora Soto.
On July 29, 1970 she married Jesse Briseño of Tulare in Lompoc, California. She dedicated her life to raising her children. She enjoyed shopping and going to the casino. She loved cooking for her family, but most of all she loved spending quality time with her grandchildren. She served as an on-call babysitter to all of them.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Briseño in 2017 after 47 years of marriage, her parents Eliseo and Aurora Soto, her brothers, Eliseo Soto Jr. and Richard Soto, and her sisters, Eva Gomez and Ana Marie Soto.
Nadine is survived by her children, Jesse (Amy) Briseño, Nadine (Victor) Cota, Tracy (Augustine) Mata, Ruben Soto Jr., Marc Briseño, and Jasmine Briseño, her grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Briseño, Victor (Erica) Cota, Matthew Cota, Elise Mata, Summer Briseño, Jason Mata, Brennan Briseño, Sara Briseño, and Allison Mata, her great grandchildren, Daxten Briseño, Sage Briseño, and soon to be,Jaxson Cota, her siblings, Nancy Spaulding, Armando Soto, Margaret Soto, Carmen Kyker, Ruben Soto, and many nieces and nephews.
The Service will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel on December 5th at 11:00 am and the Burial will take place the following day at Tulare Public Cemetery on December 6th at 11:00 am. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019