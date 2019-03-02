|
|
Nadine Joyce Ennes Perry
Visalia - Nadine was born May 6, 1937 to John and Mary Ennes. She had five brothers and two sisters. Her family takes great solace in the knowledge that she passed very peacefully by the grace and mercy of God on February 13, 2019 at the age of 81.
Nadine had resided in Farmersville, Pismo Beach, Visalia, San Mateo, Ben Lomond, and then back to Visalia after retirement. She was a hairdresser for more than 41 years and was always a very hard worker. She had an infectious laugh and loved to sing and cook. Her other passions included golfing, bowling, motor homing and growing Iris. She had a special place in her heart for her ladies' sorority, Beta Sigma Phi.
On August 6, 2005 she married the love of her life, Eugene F. Perry (Gene). He passed away on Sept. 15, 2017. Nadine wished to extend a special thank you to Steve and Irene Perry and their family for all of the love they gave her and Gene throughout their happy years together.
Nadine is survived by her two adult children and their spouses; David J. (Michelle) Porter and Robin (Steve) McKinney, as well as 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and was proud of each and every one.
She was much beloved by all who met her, her laughter and childlike joy will always be missed.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9-11AM with a rosary being prayed at 11AM and the service beginning at 12PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019