1/1
Nadine LaVera (Davis) Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nadine LaVera (Davis) Cox

Visalia - Nadine LaVera (Davis) Cox, 88 of Visalia joined the Angels in Heaven on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1932 to Arnold and Leona (Newland) Davis.

She was a Christian and would give you the shirt off her back. She loved playing games, going to church and spending time with her family. She enjoyed genealogy, yard sales and crotched blankets for her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ronny Davis, her sister, Sally Meyers and the love of her life, Clarence "Pete" Cox.

Her survivors are three daughters: Linda Shryock of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Terri Didway and husband Jim of Visalia, and Margie Lowe and husband Bill of Los Banos, five granddaughters, twenty four great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved her to the moon and back.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
5597328371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved