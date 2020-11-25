Nadine LaVera (Davis) Cox



Visalia - Nadine LaVera (Davis) Cox, 88 of Visalia joined the Angels in Heaven on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1932 to Arnold and Leona (Newland) Davis.



She was a Christian and would give you the shirt off her back. She loved playing games, going to church and spending time with her family. She enjoyed genealogy, yard sales and crotched blankets for her loved ones.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ronny Davis, her sister, Sally Meyers and the love of her life, Clarence "Pete" Cox.



Her survivors are three daughters: Linda Shryock of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Terri Didway and husband Jim of Visalia, and Margie Lowe and husband Bill of Los Banos, five granddaughters, twenty four great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved her to the moon and back.



Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.









