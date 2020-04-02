|
Nadine M. Mendonca
1940-2020
Nadine M. Mendonca (Simas) passed away March 12, 2020 at the age of 79. She attended Lemoore High School and was a Dairyman and Homemaker. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 years, John I. Mendonca in 2017. They raised their children on their dairy farms in Tipton and later retired to Tulare. She is survived by her children Michael (Margaret), Karen (Robert), Matthew, (Susan), and Robby (Michelle). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and their spouses, 18 great-grandchildren, her loving siblings, dear in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. Nadine was a hard-loving, hard-working, strong, giving person. There was never a topic or task that was too difficult to teach herself and be good at. Nadine taught her children toughness, a never give up attitude, and unconditional love.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020