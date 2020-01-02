Resources
Nancy Knight Macri

Nancy Knight Macri was born in San Mateo, CA on Feb. 18, 1951 to Arthur and Pearl Knight, she attended High School at Mt. Whitney in Visalia prior to her marriage to her loving husband Larry on July 11, 1969.

Nancy was a loving, wonderful mother to their 3 lovely daughters: Michelle, Lori and Jennifer and had the pleasure of having 8 wonderful grandchildren.

Nancy passed away on Jan 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness; she is survived by her husband Larry and their immediate family.

Graveside services are pending at the Visalia Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
