Nancy Lorraine (Cates) Moorman
Visalia - Nancy Lorraine (Cates) Moorman passed on Friday, March 13, 2020 at home at the age of 66, after bravely fighting cancer. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa August 10, 1953, the second of five children. Her family moved to Visalia in 1959. She attended Visalia schools, Redwood High School and COS. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She passionately supported persons with intellectual disabilities. She coached and supported Special Olympics and coordinated their dances. She also crocheted many blankets for friends and family, several of which were SF Giants-themed. She was always rooting for the Giants and Golden State Warriors. She liked to cook and provided her family with great suppers. Her professional career included a wide spectrum of jobs, but she was most proud of her position as an instructional aid for individuals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Betty Cates; son, Eddie Woods; and brother, Terry Cates. She is survived by her husband, Ken Moorman; daughter, Amy Woods of Fresno; sons, Craig (Dora) and Keith Moorman; step-son, Joel Moorman, US Navy; step-daughter, Amanda Moorman Mongolo, Incline Village, NV; and daughter-in-law, Amy Woods, Red Bluff; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother Mike Cates (Beverly); sisters Colleen Walther (Robert) and Brenda Dahlstedt (Bob); aunt, Mary Blanco; uncle, Bill Bowman (Brenda); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Visalia United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Special Olympics in her memory.
Due to the pandemic concerns, a Celebration of Life will be postponed until a later date.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020