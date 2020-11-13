Nancy Lou Ella King
Tulare - Our Beautiful Mom is now with her Honey, our Dad Marvin. Nancy Was born July 20th, 1939 in Tulare, CA. She passed away at the age of 81; on November 9th 2020. She passed peacefully with her Son Markie at her side in Visalia, CA. Nancy is survived by Cyndi Miller (Philip), Carisa King, (Kim), Cecile Harrell (Tony), Mark E. King Sr. Grandchildren Dustin Miller (Kristin), Lynze Braga (Doug), Thisa, Jerri, Mark Jr, and Sawyer King. Great Grandchildren Claire and Abigail Miller, Austin Braga and Reagan King. She is preceded in death by Husband Marvin King, Daughter-In-Law Melaine King, Great Granddaughter Lila Rose King Doub and their beloved dog Tippie. Nancy Married Marvin King on July 24th, 1955, they had a loving marriage of sixty-two years, In 2010, mom and dad along with their entire family renewed their wedding vows. Elvis officiated in Las Vegas. This memory each of us will cherish. In Nancy's children early years she was a loving stay at home mom. Nancy was a CNA ,LVN then in her early 50's became an RN! Lastly employed at Linwood Gardens as the Director of Nursing. She retired at the age of 71. She loved the nursing field. Mom had an adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit. She, Dad and her sister Kelly took a cross country RV trip from California to Florida, with two of their children joining at times. The trip went through many states where they visited family. One of the special stops was Graceland. Mom and Dad had many businesses throughout their marriage, most notably was video World where all our family worked. Nancy cherished her time with family and friends. Always a welcoming host with loving open arms. During her life she enjoyed camping with family, Modesto Reservoir and Three Rivers being a few favorites. Mom had many hobbies that were shared with Dad. She loved gambling, building yard art, jewelry making, and leather creations. She played board games with family. After her Honey passed she enjoyed puzzles, coloring and especially Diamond Art (beading). She made many beautiful pictures which she gave to family & friends which gave her so much joy. Nancy was a wonderful wife, Mom, Grandma, GG ma, Aunt and Friend We have many memories and Mom will be dearly missed. Dad has his Little Darlin. Visitation will be held Thursday November 19, 2020 from 11:30 -12:30pm, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel, Tulare. Graveside Service to follow starting at 1:00 pm Tulare District Cemetery, Tulare, CA. Condolences can be sent by going to www.plfuneral.com