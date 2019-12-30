|
|
Nancy McNaughton Garrett
Visalia - Nancy McNaughton Garrett passed away peacefully at home, after a short battle with brain cancer, with her family by her side, on December 26, 2019. She was 72. Nancy was born in Altadena, California on September 21, 1947 to Austin & Loraine McNaughton. Nancy was the third of 6 siblings. She was raised in Fresno. After graduation in 1965 she attended BYU in Provo, Utah. While attending BYU she met and married Wayne Thomas Garrett of Los Angeles, California. They married on November 23, 1966 in the Los Angeles, California Temple. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Wayne and Nancy spent the majority of their married years in Fresno, California where they made many lifelong friends. In 2006 they moved to Visalia, California where they have lived for the past 13 years.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; Austin and Loraine McNaughton, grandson, Tyler Garrett, her brother, Mark McNaughton, and sister, Gloria McCauley. She is survived by her husband, Wayne; her children, David (Shelli), Steven (Jonele), Julie (Patrick) Darnell, Kelli (Ryan) Marshall, Cristy (Paul) Michaelson; 26 grandchildren; and 8+ great-grandchildren; siblings, Austin (Barbara) McNaughton, Stephen (Linda) McNaughton, Matthew (Kathy) McNaughton; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy is known for her service to others and her love of the Savior. She served in various capacities in the church; directing the choir was her favorite. She believed that if choir practice is short and you bring treats, people will come. And come they did. Nancy loved the scriptures and she knew them well. Her children would often find her reading her scriptures or kneeling beside her bed in prayer. She was a true example of a believer. Her faith and testimony are the greatest gifts she has shared with her children and grandchildren. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel from 5pm to 7pm, A graveside service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at Visalia District Cemetery at 9:30AM followed by a service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11AM, 650 N. Lovers Ln. Visalia, Ca. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019