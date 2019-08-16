|
|
Nancy "Kinnie Leos" Sanchez
Visalia - Nancy "Kinnie Leos" Sanchez passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Visalia, California at the age of 88. She was born on October 31, 1930 in Visalia. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Sedillo, her sister, Connie Reveles, and her two daughters, Celia and Margie. She is survived by her daughter, Valentina, and her sons, Dan, Veraldo, Billy, Stuart, and Ed. She left behind 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and close friends. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered by those who loved her. A Memorial Service will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 West Goshen Avenue in Visalia, on Saturday, August 24 at 2pm. Condolences can be posted at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 16, 2019