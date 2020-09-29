Natalie Marie Spellman



Visalia - Natalie Marie Spellman was born on October 27, 1929, to Joseph and Phoebe Pacheco, who immigrated from Horta, Azores. She left this life for her eternal home on September 26, 2020. She was born and raised in Peabody, Massachusetts and was the second of three children. She attended Peabody High School, graduating in 1947. She made many lifelong friends there and attended her 50th class reunion in 1997. Natalie met her future husband William R. Spellman while working at W.T. Grants and the two were married on August 17, 1947. They decided to move to California along with her family in 1948 and settled in Visalia. They started their family in 1949 with the birth of William Junior. Kathleen Marie joined them in 1953. In 1966 Sharon Christine was born and the final addition to the family came in 1970 when Stacy Marie arrived. Over the years she worked at several department stores including J.J. Newberry's, Sears and JC Penney's. She was also employed at Malik Motors auto body shop. She eventually went to work at the Tulare County Assessor's Office and retired from there in 1991. Natalie attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters for over 60 years and belonged to the Alter and Rosary Society. She and Bill were members of the Sons of Italy Lodge and volunteered with the Senior Gleaners. They enjoyed bowling together in various leagues and participating in tournaments with the Sons of Italy. They both loved the ocean and spent many summers vacationing with the family in Cayucos. Fourth of July at the coast was her favorite. Natalie's main passion was for cooking. She had hundreds of cook books and was always clipping out new recipes to add to her collection. She enjoyed sharing them and had many published in local cook books over the years. Natalie and Bill were married for just over 65 years with Bill's passing in 2012. She is survived by daughters Sharon Browning and Stacy Afsahi, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her brother Edwin Pacheco and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Alvera Roza, son William Jr. and daughter Kathleen Manzer-Gold.



Public viewing will be Monday, October 5th from 4:00-8:00 P.M. with Rosary at 6:30 P.M. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare



Graveside service will be Tuesday, October 6th at 10:30 A.M. at Visalia Public Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









