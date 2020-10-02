On September 16, 2020, Nathan Burden was unexpectedly called to his final resting place at the age of 48. He was welcomed with open arms by his Savior Jesus Christ, his father, Lefty Burden, and father-in-law Paul Lorentzen.



Nathan is survived by his wife; Kristin Burden-San Luis Obispo, his children: Christian, Carsan and Kaya Burden. His grandchildren: Scarlett, Jessie, and Marcel Burden.



His mother Janette Boggs, his other mother Rose Burden. His mother-in-law: Susan Lorentzen. His siblings: Jamie (Burden)Mouw (Lance), Stephen Edwards, Michael (Maggie) Dillard, Frank Dillard.



Many beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.



Nathan was born November 9, 1971, to Lefty and Janette Burden in Reno, Nevada. Shortly after his birth, the family moved back to Tulare, CA. Tulare is where his son Christian was born. Then he met, fell in love with, and married his wife, Kristin. They moved to San Luis Obispo, where their two girls were born and they called home for the last 22 years. Except for a short stint in Arizona where he earned his massage therapy license. Nathan worked for A-Z Rental and Creekside Mobile Community, where he met and made many lifelong friends. He started and worked his own landscaping business. Nathan was also the Property Manager at the Westpac Labs building.



Nathan loved spending time with his family and friends. Whether it be spending the day at the beach with his wife and girls, talking art and attending music concerts with Carsan, his middle child, watching his youngest, Kaya at her water polo and track meets, or talking football and life with his oldest, Chris. He also enjoyed camping, playing drums, watching and talking about his favorite NFL team, the Vikings with one of his closest friends, Dwane Stephens, and family dinners including as many relatives as possible.



Nathan was a wonderful husband, an amazing father, a beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew and uncle. He was a great and caring family man and friend. He will hold a very special place in the hearts of the many people that loved him and will truly be forever missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held: Saturday, October 10 at 10:30 on the lawn of Tulare Community Church, 1820 No. Gem St. in Tulare, CA.



*Instead of the traditional attire of church best, his wife and children request that you wear attire that represents Nathan and a memory of him, or colorful casual wear.









