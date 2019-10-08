|
Neal Donnahoe
Woodlake - Neal Donnahoe passed away on September 28, 2019 at his home in Woodlake, California. He was 82.
He was born July 25, 1937 in Tillar, Arkansas, the second child of Homer and Ruby Donnahoe. He had one sister, Jeanie, one step sister, Doris and two step brothers, Tom Ridge and Bud Ridge.
Neal was married to Troye Ann Nelson for 50 years. Born to this union were two sons, Cary and Jeffrey.
He graduated from Woodlake High School in 1955, attended College of Sequoias and graduated from Fresno State University on July 24, 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Neal worked for Wheeling Pacific in Woodlake until his retirement in 19__.
Neal loved his dogs (German Shorthair Pointers). He raised and hunted with several over the years. Surviving him is his last dog, "Mae". He loved hunting, fishing and taking trips to Utah with his friends. Neal also was an avid golfer, playing on courses around the area. Neal was a founding member of the archery club "Broken Arrow" in Woodlake. He enjoyed shooting compound bow and arrows for several years.
Neal was very devoted to his church, Westside Christian Center. He served on several boards and was always willing to do whatever was necessary to help the church, including a trip to Panama to help build homes.
He was involved in the Woodlake Lions Club Rodeo, working with them for many years in the production of the rodeo on Mother's Day.
Neal was a very kind and concerned person, helping everyone he could.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ruby, his siblings, Jeanie, Doris, Tom and Bud, his wife Troye Ann, his sons, Craig and Jeffrey and an infant grandson.
Surviving Neal is his fiancé, Vonda Swann of Woodlake; his grandchildren, Joshua (Cierra), Devin (Melanie), Nathan, Paige, Shane (Tiffany) and Hailey. He is also survived by two daughter-in-laws, Jackie and Nancy; a nephew Bill Connate great grandchildren, Gage, Riley, Kiley and Jovi.
Memorial graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 am at the Woodlake Public Cemetery, 165 N. Cypress Street in Woodlake.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
