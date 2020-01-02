|
Nelva Del Angel
Nelva Del Angel went home to be with our heavenly father, unexpectedly, on December 26, 2019, at the age of 86. Nelva was a devout Catholic, attending mass regularly and praying the rosary daily, and was a long-standing member of both Holy Family and St. Mary's Catholic Churches. She will be remembered for praying for anyone in need, and her faith was strong even in her last days.
She was born in Tantoyuca, Veracruz, Mexico, on August 10, 1933, to Alfonso and Coleta Del Angel. In 1955, she immigrated to Harlingen, Texas, where she went to help her sister Victoria care for her newborn nephew Rafael Garcia Jr. and a few years later her niece Sonia Garcia. She also loved working at the shrimpery there. In 1960, the family migrated to Visalia where Nelva married and raised three beautiful daughters whom she taught to be independent, strong and proud. Nelva's passion and delight were her family and friends and she adored her two grandchildren who were the light of her life. She made friends everywhere she went and was known as impatient, with strong opinions and for saying what she honestly thought. She was an amazing woman.
During her working years, Nelva packed fruit, nuts and/or vegetables for Redbanks, Tamouzians, Hamilton Ranch, and other packing houses. She retired from Early California Foods after 20 years and was widely recognized for her skills as a sorter and a packer. During these years, she made many long lasting and valued friendships among the hard-working people in the industry.
She loved to cook and she invited anyone who stopped by to eat whatever she was cooking. Her gallina con chili color, tamales, adobo, menudo, enchiladas, tostadas, chiles rellenos, fried bean taquitos, bocoles, spanish rice, beans, guacamole, and salsa, where some of her favorites. She was "all about" flavor. She also loved to pray and watch "Caso Cerrado" and Novelas, as well as enjoyed gardening and taking care of her fruit trees and her beautiful treasured roses.
Nelva will be sorely missed and is survived by her two sisters Araceli Rosendo and Maria Elena Del Angel, and her brother Alejandro Del Angel; her three daughters Alma Gladden, Alicia "Alice" Espindola (Andrew), Anabel Espindola, and her two grandchildren Madison and Matthew Gladden, and family elsewhere in California, Texas, and Mexico. Nelva is preceded in death by her parents and eight of her brothers and sisters.
The family is deeply grateful to the talented and caring staff at Stanford Medical Center and Pathways Home Health and especially to Dr.'s Roy Soetikno and Meera Sheffrin for being her guardian angels and friends.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at Miller's Memorial, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia from 4pm to 7pm including a Rosary at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 608 N. Church St., Visalia at 1:30pm and immediately followed by a graveside service at Visalia District Cemetery and a reception at Holy Family Hall, 1906 N Court St, Visalia. Tributes and condolences may be made to www.millerchapel.com
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291 (559) 732-8371
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020