Nestor Valencia
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Nestor Valencia announces his unexpected passing on April 23, 2019 at the age of 68. He is survived by his wife Maria, children Lucy Misquez, Veronica Valencia, Johnny Valencia, Jennifer Valencia, Diana Valencia, Christina Chavez, Sarah Valencia and Laura Valencia. His step children Silvia and Jerardo Diaz and his 19 grandkids. Our Dad was such a hard worker. He loved his Daughters, Son and his Whiskey. He will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 747 W Inyo Ave, Tulare 93274 at 10 am. Followed by the cremation ceremony on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 900 E Kern in Tulare. Please send flowers to Peers -Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 27, 2019