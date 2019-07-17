|
|
Nicholas Dante Sestini
Visalia - Nicholas Dante Sestini "Nick, Papa Nick, Nico, Crapa" 59 years old of Visalia, CA passed away Sunday July 14th, 2019. Nicholas was born on December 7th 1959 in Wichita, Kansas to Bruno and Kathleen Sestini. He was the 2nd oldest of four boys, brothers Tony, David, and Bill. The brothers were raised in Whittier, CA. Previously married to Linna Crabaugh Rossiter, mother of his four children Shaun, Tyler, Christopher and Linna. Nick was a master technician of Toyota, Lexus and Scion, recently self employed working out of Quality Muffler. Previous owner of Sestini Automotive, and previously employed of Toyota dealerships for over 25 years. Nick was a family man, where family was always first. Nick's favorite thing was taking the family and his dogs to the lake, enjoying the feel of floating on the water, with a cold beer in hand, and the sun on his face. While raising his children he enjoyed coaching soccer and baseball, cheering his kids on in their many different sports. He was a strong provider for his family, never missing a game despite the long hours he worked. Many who knew him know that they could call him for anything, he would give the shirt off his back and was always rescuing others either on the lake or on land. Nicholas is survived by his children Shaun (Samantha), Tyler (Ashlee), Linna (Chad), Grandchildren Reagan, Leia, Trent, Aria, Greyson, Avery, and Ashton, Best friend Cindy Tierney and her son Casey Gieg, his son Cohen, Pets Lexi, JoJo and Cali. Preceded in death by Christopher Dante Sestini January 12th, 2007. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday July 18th at 10:00 am at the Visalia Nazarene Church 3333 W. Caldwell, Visalia, CA 93277. In leu of flowers, donations for Nicholas' service and burial are appreciated to https://www.gofundme.com/nicholas-dante-sestini-memorial. Please come and share in memoriam of this great man who had a huge heart of love and generosity for all. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 17, 2019