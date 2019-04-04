Nicholas Reyes Alvarez



Tulare - Nicholas Reyes Alvarez September 10, 1929 - March 31, 2019. We have lost our #1 sports fan. We can only imagine he is probably enjoying a baseball game in Heaven right now, yelling from the crowd as his team made an out. He was the #1 supporter of our local town athletes. Rarely did he miss a high school ball game. Tulare Western Mustangs has always been his favorite as all of his children were Mustangs. He loved football, baseball and basketball. It did not matter if it were boys or girls, young or old. He loved a good game. He gave his time coaching Little Leaguers and Bobbysoxers for many years. He also loved deep sea fishing and fresh water fishing. Whoever took a fishing trip with him, especially the youngsters always had a great time. He never tired of baiting the hook of others, putting everyone else before himself. He always made sure everyone caught a fish. Nick was always willing to lend a helping hand of anyone in need. We would think he wasn't tired because he had so much energy. He loved to eat, as we all do. Menudo, ribs and ice cream have always been his favorites. He was a man that enjoyed life to the fullest. He had great faith in God, understanding that He is our Creator. He worked tirelessly from an early age until he retired from Pirelli Armstrong at the age of 65. His work did not stop there as wood crafting became his hobby. He made many wonderful pieces until one day he decided he wasn't going to make anymore. We almost forgot to mention one important event in his life. While in high school he once ran a race with Bob Mathias and won!! Nick came from a very large family. All have passed away with 2 brothers remaining; Manuel and Ruben who are both in their 80's. His family lives to be very old. He is predeceased by his parents Emeterio and Adelaida Alvarez and his daughter Virginia. Nick is survived by 8 sons; Nick Jr., John, Richard, Mark, Duane, Dane, Donald and Christopher and their wives. He also survives 6 daughters; Mary, Elisabeth, Ramona, Julie, Linda and Jennifer and their husbands. He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nick is survived by his wife Barbara of 46 years who loved and kept him until the end and loved him forever. We want to especially thank Dr. Roach, Kaweah Delta Hospice and others who faithfully cared for him. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Tulare Church of God. Church service will be at Tulare Church of God, 159 S. "A" street, Tulare, Ca. Monday, April 8, at 10:00 am. Interment will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service, Tulare, CA Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary