Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
Nina Caudill


1925 - 2019
Clovis - Nina Caudill 93, of Clovis passed away August 6th, 2019.

She was born in Wardville Oklahoma, Mrs. Caudill moved to Visalia at a young age. She worked for the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier for many years.

She was a long time member of the Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 6o years. She is survived by a son. Glenn and his wife Mary of Clovis; her grandchildren, Jason Caudill of Clovis and Iliana Akapoff of Fresno; her great grandson, Gunnar Bebee of Coarsegold.

At Nina's request no services will be held. Burial will be private. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 16, 2019
