Nina Marie Cope
Goshen - Nina Marie Totty Cope, daughter of William John and Christine Ina Totty, was born July 5, 1942 in Maud, OK. She went to heaven on October 3, 2019 from Goshen, CA where she had lived for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Emzy Cope of Goshen, CA, daughter, Sonya Cope of Strathmore, CA, and son, Randy Cope and his wife Joan of Bakersfield, CA, grandchildren Tim Gibson of Goshen, CA, Ryan Cope, Brendan Cope, and Lindsey Hatton all of Bakersfield, CA, nineteen great grandchildren, and by one brother, Darrell Totty and wife Sandra of Visalia, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Clara Dye, two brothers, William Totty and Edward Totty, two granddaughters, Christa Minkler and Ashley Garrett, and one grandson, Eric Cope.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of God of Goshen.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019