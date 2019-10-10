Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of God of Goshen
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Marie Cope


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Marie Cope Obituary
Nina Marie Cope

Goshen - Nina Marie Totty Cope, daughter of William John and Christine Ina Totty, was born July 5, 1942 in Maud, OK. She went to heaven on October 3, 2019 from Goshen, CA where she had lived for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Emzy Cope of Goshen, CA, daughter, Sonya Cope of Strathmore, CA, and son, Randy Cope and his wife Joan of Bakersfield, CA, grandchildren Tim Gibson of Goshen, CA, Ryan Cope, Brendan Cope, and Lindsey Hatton all of Bakersfield, CA, nineteen great grandchildren, and by one brother, Darrell Totty and wife Sandra of Visalia, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Clara Dye, two brothers, William Totty and Edward Totty, two granddaughters, Christa Minkler and Ashley Garrett, and one grandson, Eric Cope.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of God of Goshen.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now