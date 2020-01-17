|
|
Norma B. Kelley
Visalia - Norma Evelyn Barrientos Kelley was born on January 2, 1945 in Brawley, California. She passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Norma graduated from Redwood High School in 1963.
She Retired after 24 years as a Purchasing Agent in the Purchasing Department of Tulare County. During that time, she met and married her husband Dan Kelley of 25 years.
Her most Cherished moments were spending time with her 5 Granddaughters and her 2 Children! Norma's greatest achievement was being a good wife, a caring Mom and Amazing Grandmother.
She is proceeded in Death by her Father Felix Barrientos, Mother Magdalena Coronado Barrientos and her Twin Brother who died at Birth.
Norma is survived by her husband Dan Kelley her son Julian Salmon and wife Christy, her daughter Creasha Luna and husband Alajandro (Alex) and her 5 Granddaughters, Rebecca, Jayda, Allison LillyAuna and Gabriella. She is also survived by her sister, Rose Marie Gonzales, her sister, Armida (Chickie) Hernandez and husband Ruben, her sister Nina Flores and husband Rudy, her brother Danny Barrientos and wife Linda and her brother Felix Barrientos.
Plants or flowers can be sent to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia.
In lieu of flower, we suggest donating to the Valley Children's Hospital, Stanford Medical Center or the . Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020