Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma B. Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma B. Kelley Obituary
Norma B. Kelley

Visalia - Norma Evelyn Barrientos Kelley was born on January 2, 1945 in Brawley, California. She passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Norma graduated from Redwood High School in 1963.

She Retired after 24 years as a Purchasing Agent in the Purchasing Department of Tulare County. During that time, she met and married her husband Dan Kelley of 25 years.

Her most Cherished moments were spending time with her 5 Granddaughters and her 2 Children! Norma's greatest achievement was being a good wife, a caring Mom and Amazing Grandmother.

She is proceeded in Death by her Father Felix Barrientos, Mother Magdalena Coronado Barrientos and her Twin Brother who died at Birth.

Norma is survived by her husband Dan Kelley her son Julian Salmon and wife Christy, her daughter Creasha Luna and husband Alajandro (Alex) and her 5 Granddaughters, Rebecca, Jayda, Allison LillyAuna and Gabriella. She is also survived by her sister, Rose Marie Gonzales, her sister, Armida (Chickie) Hernandez and husband Ruben, her sister Nina Flores and husband Rudy, her brother Danny Barrientos and wife Linda and her brother Felix Barrientos.

Plants or flowers can be sent to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia.

In lieu of flower, we suggest donating to the Valley Children's Hospital, Stanford Medical Center or the . Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -