Norma Jean Best
Tulare - …known as Jean to her family and friends. On December 2, 2019 Jean received her wings. Born Norma Jean Sifers in Oklahoma on February 20, 1931 Jean met John Q. Best in her early teens. She married John and they were constant friends and companions for more than 71 years. If you knew Jean you know that her world centered first around John and then her home and family. Jean made sure that all important dates were appropriately celebrated - usually with a large feast which she would prepare, a family gathering, and the oh so important homemade dessert. All were invited to birthdays and every holiday, but Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas were especially important. Known for her pie baking, Jean made 100's of pies every year. When the requisite 8-10 pies were done for the family, she would often bake additional 20-30 pies so her friends could have a "real" pie for their own celebration. This claim to fame was solidified when she won the Tulare Apple Pie Baking contest. A member of the Assembly of God Church, first in Pixley and later in Tulare and Visalia Jean would often be called to provide a dish to a needy family. Jean would provide a full meal, with enough for leftovers, and of course dessert. She always gave to those in need giving the best she had. She was preceded in death by her beloved John Q. Best in 2017 and her son Larry T. Best in 2018. Surviving her are her three daughters; Brenda, Carolyn, and Cheryl. Grandchildren; Bryan, Cyndi, Danae, Matthew, and Crystal and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:00 AM at Tulare District Cemetery (Kern Street). Service Arrangements by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019