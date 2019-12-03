Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Tulare District Cemetery
Kern Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Best
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Best


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Best Obituary
Norma Jean Best

Tulare - …known as Jean to her family and friends. On December 2, 2019 Jean received her wings. Born Norma Jean Sifers in Oklahoma on February 20, 1931 Jean met John Q. Best in her early teens. She married John and they were constant friends and companions for more than 71 years. If you knew Jean you know that her world centered first around John and then her home and family. Jean made sure that all important dates were appropriately celebrated - usually with a large feast which she would prepare, a family gathering, and the oh so important homemade dessert. All were invited to birthdays and every holiday, but Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas were especially important. Known for her pie baking, Jean made 100's of pies every year. When the requisite 8-10 pies were done for the family, she would often bake additional 20-30 pies so her friends could have a "real" pie for their own celebration. This claim to fame was solidified when she won the Tulare Apple Pie Baking contest. A member of the Assembly of God Church, first in Pixley and later in Tulare and Visalia Jean would often be called to provide a dish to a needy family. Jean would provide a full meal, with enough for leftovers, and of course dessert. She always gave to those in need giving the best she had. She was preceded in death by her beloved John Q. Best in 2017 and her son Larry T. Best in 2018. Surviving her are her three daughters; Brenda, Carolyn, and Cheryl. Grandchildren; Bryan, Cyndi, Danae, Matthew, and Crystal and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:00 AM at Tulare District Cemetery (Kern Street). Service Arrangements by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Download Now