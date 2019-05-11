Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Exeter Cemetery.
Tulare - Norma Jean Whisman, born December 24, 1937 to Floyd and Ruth Whisman in Exeter, CA, was the middle child of 9 children. Jean went to be with Jesus on May 8, 2019. She attended Sundale, Tulare Union and COS She worked for Blain Realty and retired there 40 years later. Her hobbies included embroidery, reading and Hallmark movies. To those who knew her, she had a very giving heart. She loved her family, especially her nephews and nieces. She also enjoyed her many friends (especially the Tuesday class of 56 luncheon) and very rarely showed her temper. She is now with her parents and two sisters, Juanita and Wilma. She left behind, her two brothers Ernest and Bill, and four sisters, Evelyn, Gladys, Peggy and Barbara, and their families. Visitation will be at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel Monday May 13th, from 4:00-7:00 PM, graveside service will be Tuesday May 14, at 2:00 PM at Exeter Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 11, 2019
