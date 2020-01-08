Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Norma Lucille (Sylvester) Tyner

Norma Lucille (Sylvester) Tyner Obituary
Norma Lucille (Sylvester) Tyner

Woodlake - Born on February 7, 1940 in Dinuba CA to William Opal Sylvester and Lucille Loretta (Ferrero) Sylvester. Grew up in Porterville from the age of 3 to 17. Moved to Visalia at the age of 17. Passed away on January 6, 2020 in Visalia CA

Married Lee Evan Forrest Tyner September 6, 1959 and moved to Woodlake Sept 6, 1959 where she still resides

Worked for: Pacific Bell, Davies Jewelry, Contel and Bassett Cricket Ranch.

She was a Member of the Exeter Methodist Church.

Surviving are two Children:

David Lee Tyner and wife Nikki J. Johnson-Tyner of Los Angeles

Albert Daniel Tyner and Deborah Lynn Tyner of Blair Oklahoma

Seven Grandchildren:

Albert's: Brendon Daniel, Andrew Lee and Reagan Alexander Tyner

David's: Jonathan Lorell Martin, Kiandra Lizette Johnson-Brent, Tamera Nicole Tyner and DeAnna Lenai Tyner; and one Great Grandchild: Chisum Lee Tyner.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held Friday January 10, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at the United Methodist Church, 148 North D St., Exeter. CA.

Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
