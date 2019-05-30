Norman Clyde Borden



Tulare - Norman Clyde Borden, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 and is now in



the loving arms of Jesus and reunited with his beloved parents. He was born on January 17, 1933 to Clyde and Verna May Borden in rural Kentucky. After moving to Reedley, California, Norman attended Parlier High School where he excelled in sports. He spent his entire adult working life in the grocery industry where he transformed many failing stores into successes. His 40-year career included managerial and purchasing positions. He was well respected by his peers in all aspects of his work. Norman is loved by many; his life was his family and his faith. He was a member of Wayside Church of the Nazarene for over 30 years. Norman is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Norma Johnson, and his first wife, Dorothy Ann. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Borden (Sonia), Graham NC, his daughter Nanette Rapp (Kim), Cedar City, UT; his grandchildren, Brendon (Stacey) Rapp, Pismo Beach, CA, and Logan Rapp, North Hollywood, CA; his brother-in-law, Gerald Johnson, Reedley, CA. Norman is also survived by his current wife of 30 years, Dolores; his step-son, Mark Harmon (Todd Johnson), Ormond Beach, FL; Step-daughter, Tammy Myers (David), Visalia, CA; step-grandchildren, Trent Myers, Lubbock, TX and Tristen Myers, Philomath, OR; and many step-relatives who love him dearly. A Celebration of Norman's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Tulare at the Wayside Church of the Nazarene at 11:00 am. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary