Obie Sterling Newsom



Visalia - Obie Sterling Newsom was born at Finch, Arkansas March 21, 1927 and passed away in Visalia, CA on November 3, 2020. Family graveside service Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Porterville, CA.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation, 216 South Johnson Street, Visalia, 93291.



Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA.









