Oleta Faye Motta
Visalia - Oleta Faye Motta went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning. The death certificate will say she died of the terminal illness Lewy Body Dementia, but she also died of a broken heart. Her much loved husband died very recently on November 6th, 2019, and she cried and cried every day wanting to be with him. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Oleta Motta, Midge, as she was known all her life, was born in Paul's Valley OK, and came to California with her family at around age 3. She grew up in the Exeter area, moving to Visalia in her early teens. She met Richard Motta when she was just a young teen, and he even younger. They were married very young when she was only 19 and he was 16. That love endured over 60 years through working hard and building a home together that they lived in for 48 years.
Oleta was a shy young girl, who expressed herself through her art and was always drawing or sketching, leaving behind book after book of drawings and artwork that display her great talent. She wrote book after book of poetry as well and has some of her work published and stored in the Library of Congress. Also, in her younger years, she loved interior design and was very cutting edge in her decorating choices in her own home and in collecting pieces to put together to create design ideas for rooms she would like to decorate. She had that same talent in fashion and accessorizing, and personally, she pre dated Barbie in her ability to put together a beautiful ensemble for an evening out. Speaking of Barbies, she had a passion for collecting them, and had a huge room with cases designed for displaying her large collection.
She was a loving supportive "cheerleader for your life" sort of Mom, who was always very proud of her daughters. She looked forward to hearing everything going on in their lives and would talk and listen for hours on the phone about what was new with them. She would give that same time to visiting with her friends, often talking away an afternoon laughing and chatting. She had an almost innocent way of delivering a line of a joke that made you laugh and laugh. She was such a fun and funny lady.
Like her husband, Oleta's best passion was her love for Jesus and she prayed and talked daily with him and prayed for everyone she knew on a daily basis. She knew the Bible and would quote scripture and tell stories to anyone with whom she spoke. She was never shy about sharing her faith. Oleta leaves behind two daughters, her eldest, Tanya Unruh and her husband David from Sequim, WA and Angela Sims from Visalia, CA, five grandchildren, Adam Unruh of Southern CA, Brent Unruh and wife Michelle, from Maple Valley, WA, Michaela Moritz and husband Elliot from, Bellingham WA, Joseph Coelho from Visalia, and Derek Motta and wife Liz of Tulare. She leaves two brothers, Harold Nursery and James Nursery of Mena, AR and one sister, Velma Collins of Visalia. She leaves numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, January 22nd at 4:00 pm. Contact family at (425) 367-2402 for details. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020