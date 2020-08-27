Olga Salas Guerrero



Olga Salas Guerrero was born in Yuma, AZ on May 24th, 1943 to Florencio and Camila Salas. She passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 23, 2020. She will be remembered for her compassion toward others, her love of the San Francisco Giants, her love of her family and for her beautiful smile. Olga is survived by her children, Luis Guerrero, Maria Guerrero, Florence Guerrero, Rico Guerrero and her daughter-in-law Denise Guerrero and 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She leaves behind two brothers, Octavio and Florencio and three sisters, Lucy, Celia and Vicky. She has joined her husband of 55 years and a great granddaughter in heaven. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private (immediate family only) service will be held.









