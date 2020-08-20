1/
Opal Baesemann
Opal Baesemann

Tulare - Opal Baesemann 98 of Tulare, Calif. passed away peacefully on august 18 2020. born in Hana, Oklahoma. she was a kind, generous, big hearted and a fantastic cook. She worked for 25 years at Porterville State Hospital while single handedly raising her 4 children. Opal devoted her life to God and her sons. She was a pillar of strength, dignity and love for our family.

She is survived by 3 of her children Jerry, James and Mark Jones. She will be rejoined in Heaven with her son George, mother, father and siblings. She leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved all of them so much. Heaven has truly gained an angel. we would like to express thanks to Evergreen residence for the loving care provided for our mom.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
