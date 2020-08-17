1/1
Opal Terry
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Opal Terry

Visalia - Opal Mae Terry, 86 of Visalia, CA was called home by Jesus on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Visalia, CA. Opal was born August 23, 1933 in Ozark, AR to Emmett and Angelina Roach. She worked at Huff Acres candy store on Main Street then later she worked at Golden State Vintners Winery for about 20 years. She had a great passion for cooking and collecting receipts. Opal loved being with her family and friends. We would like to commend and thank Dr. David Cislowski for all the years of excellent care. Opal is survived by her husband Elbert A. Terry, daughter Barbara Fay Terry, grandson Donnie Weldon Burns, great grandchildren Dakota Burns, Levi Burns, Tracy and Logan Phillips and Lance Fishel. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Alisha Burns and great grandson Luke Burns. A Graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Exeter District Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved