Opal Terry
Visalia - Opal Mae Terry, 86 of Visalia, CA was called home by Jesus on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Visalia, CA. Opal was born August 23, 1933 in Ozark, AR to Emmett and Angelina Roach. She worked at Huff Acres candy store on Main Street then later she worked at Golden State Vintners Winery for about 20 years. She had a great passion for cooking and collecting receipts. Opal loved being with her family and friends. We would like to commend and thank Dr. David Cislowski for all the years of excellent care. Opal is survived by her husband Elbert A. Terry, daughter Barbara Fay Terry, grandson Donnie Weldon Burns, great grandchildren Dakota Burns, Levi Burns, Tracy and Logan Phillips and Lance Fishel. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Alisha Burns and great grandson Luke Burns. A Graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com
. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.