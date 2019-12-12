|
|
Opal Virgie Buckmaster
Opal Virgie Buckmaster entered this life on April 28, 1925 and went to meet the Lord on December 10, 2019 in Visalia, CA. She was born in Burkburnett Texas to Clarence Elmer West and Bessie Richmond West. She graduated from Burkburnett high school in 1943 where she enjoyed playing volleyball & her favorite sport softball. After graduation she moved to Fort Worth to do office work for Consolidated Vultee Aircraft building B24's during World War II, then at age of 20 in 1945 moved to Nevada to attend Floy Telegraph School and trained as an order operator for Western Pacific Railroad. After marriage she worked various jobs including at Early CA Foods, & as a telephone operator for Pacific Bell
She met her husband Orvel Eugene Buckmaster in Texas while he was on army leave, fell in love and were married May 4, 1946 in Visalia, CA and shared 59 years together. She is survived by their four children Carol Patton (Dexter), Jean Chesser (Frank), Gary Buckmaster (Cindy Harris), Deana Coburn (Bobby), 9 grandchildren; Jeff, Scott, Melissa, Jillian, Gerad, Clay, Chris, Brittney, & Blake, 15 great grandchildren; Jacob, Olivia, Willow, Naomi, Liam, Charlie, Kaia, Gracie, Bo, Catherine, James, Quinn, Eliga, Jazlianna, and Niabella.
Opal was preceded in death by husband Orvel, her parents Clarence & Bessie, brothers Woody & Tommy and sister Virginia.
Opal was a member of Grace Community Church in Visalia, she will long be remembered for her love of family and many dear friends. She enjoyed camping with family and trips to cabin in Wilsonia, traveling in their RV to the coast with the Carpenters Retiree Club and bowling on the senior citizen team. She also enjoyed writing poems, never had a shortage of words and she had a quick wit.
Viewing to be held at Millers Memorial Chapel, Visalia, 3-5 on Sunday, 12/15, Celebration of Life at Miller Memorial Chapel on Monday, 12/16 at 10:00 am, followed by graveside services at Visalia Cemetery . Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291 559 732-8371
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019