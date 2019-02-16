|
Ophelia Clara Wilson
Tulare - Mrs. Ophelia Clara Wilson, 93, of Tulare peacefully went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2019.
She was born on April 16, 1925 in Beaumont, Texas to Wesley Joseph Sr. and Theresa Peterson.
She was united in holy matrimony to Ray Lee Wilson September 25, 1945.
Ophelia was a licensed beautician in the state of Texas from the late 1950s through the early 1960s.
Some of her favorite activities included gardening, traveling, textile crafts, cooking and entertaining guests.
Ophelia enjoyed gospel music, treasured singing in the choir and was a talented soloist.
For over 50 years she was a member at Holy Faith Church of God in Christ and faithfully served in ministry in her local community and throughout the Central San Joaquin Valley.
She is survived by seven children: Ada F. Hunt, Mary T. Taylor, Dr. Ruth P. Wilson, Al J. Wilson, Thomas Wilson, Martha A. Hudson and John W. Wilson as well as 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins from Texas and friends and loved ones throughout the country and the world.
A viewing will be held February 18th from 3pm to 6pm at Holy Faith Church of God in Christ located at 645 South "R" St. Tulare, California.
Her funeral Service will be held February 19th at 11:00 am at Living Christ Church 2516 "M" Street, Tulare, California. A repast will follow.
Ophelia will be deeply missed.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019