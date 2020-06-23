Orest Peter Twarynski
Mr. Orest Peter Twarynski of Visalia, California passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 82 years.
Mr. Twarynski was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada on February 12, 1938 to Peter and Anna (Missura) Twarynski. He spent his formative years among his father's business and political ventures in Krydor and Blaine Lake. Mr. Twarynski was an avid ice hockey player, playing for the Blaine Lake Comets. After graduating from Grade 12 he started working at CIBC Bank in Blaine Lake, was transferred to Pilote Butte and then onto Regina where he married Angeline Michayluk. They emigrated to the United States in the 1960s and later divorced.
It was while working at California Canadian Bank in Los Angeles that Mr. Twarynski met Nora Walther and they were married in 1975. They moved to the San Fernando Valley area of the City of Los Angeles and raised two children; a son, Jason, born in 1976; and a daughter, Jennifer, born in 1978. Mr. Twarynski had a long successful career in banking, holding the position of Executive, Chief Financial Officer at his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf, watching ice hockey, and traveling with his family.
Mr. Twarynski was a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Saskatchewan before joining St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Granada Hills, CA, and later attending Christ Lutheran Church of Visalia, CA.
Mr. Twarynski is survived by his former wife, Nora Twarynski of Visalia, CA; a son, Jason (Andrew Purtell) Twarynski of Los Angeles, CA; a daughter, Jennifer (Brooke Bryan) Twarynski of Visalia, CA; a niece Jackie (Stephen) Carter of Saskatoon, Sask; a niece Judie (Gerry) McPherson of Morinville, Alberta; one great niece and two great nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Peter in 1991; his mother, Anna in 1994; his sister Melina in 1992 and his brother-in-law, William Soloduke in 1978.
The memorial service will be conducted on Saturday June 27th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel in Visalia, California. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
Mr. Orest Peter Twarynski of Visalia, California passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 82 years.
Mr. Twarynski was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada on February 12, 1938 to Peter and Anna (Missura) Twarynski. He spent his formative years among his father's business and political ventures in Krydor and Blaine Lake. Mr. Twarynski was an avid ice hockey player, playing for the Blaine Lake Comets. After graduating from Grade 12 he started working at CIBC Bank in Blaine Lake, was transferred to Pilote Butte and then onto Regina where he married Angeline Michayluk. They emigrated to the United States in the 1960s and later divorced.
It was while working at California Canadian Bank in Los Angeles that Mr. Twarynski met Nora Walther and they were married in 1975. They moved to the San Fernando Valley area of the City of Los Angeles and raised two children; a son, Jason, born in 1976; and a daughter, Jennifer, born in 1978. Mr. Twarynski had a long successful career in banking, holding the position of Executive, Chief Financial Officer at his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf, watching ice hockey, and traveling with his family.
Mr. Twarynski was a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Saskatchewan before joining St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Granada Hills, CA, and later attending Christ Lutheran Church of Visalia, CA.
Mr. Twarynski is survived by his former wife, Nora Twarynski of Visalia, CA; a son, Jason (Andrew Purtell) Twarynski of Los Angeles, CA; a daughter, Jennifer (Brooke Bryan) Twarynski of Visalia, CA; a niece Jackie (Stephen) Carter of Saskatoon, Sask; a niece Judie (Gerry) McPherson of Morinville, Alberta; one great niece and two great nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Peter in 1991; his mother, Anna in 1994; his sister Melina in 1992 and his brother-in-law, William Soloduke in 1978.
The memorial service will be conducted on Saturday June 27th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel in Visalia, California. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.